Patriots' James White: Sees 17 snaps Sunday

White was on the field for 17 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In the process, White carried five times for 13 yards and did not haul in the one pass thrown his way Sunday. It's worth noting that White's playing time of late has seen a dip, with Dion Lewis (26 snaps Sunday) having emerged as the team's top back and the versatile Rex Burkhead (19 snaps) also in the mix. Over the course of the Patriots' first five games this season, White averaged 36.6 snaps per game, while in his last five outings, that mark is down to 20 snaps per game. White figures to be more involved in the Patriots' passing attack in coming weeks, but with his backfield mates also capable of bringing in catches, White's volume going forward could be sporadic.