Patriots' James White: Sees just 11 snaps Sunday
White was on the field for 11 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos.
While Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch Sunday, White was out-snapped by both Rex Burkhead (36) and Dion Lewis (21), who combined for 24 carries in Week 10. For his part, White ran just twice for seven yards, but managed to provide a degree of fantasy utility by catching three passes for 11 yards and a TD. In a crowded backfield, limited carries are the norm for White, but his involvement in the Patriots' passing attack does at least make him relevant in PPR formats.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Catches five passes for 85 yards Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches five passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches four passes in Week 6•
-
Patriots' James White: Another strong receiving effort•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches 10 passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs five carries in Week 3•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...