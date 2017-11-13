Patriots' James White: Sees just 11 snaps Sunday

White was on the field for 11 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos.

While Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch Sunday, White was out-snapped by both Rex Burkhead (36) and Dion Lewis (21), who combined for 24 carries in Week 10. For his part, White ran just twice for seven yards, but managed to provide a degree of fantasy utility by catching three passes for 11 yards and a TD. In a crowded backfield, limited carries are the norm for White, but his involvement in the Patriots' passing attack does at least make him relevant in PPR formats.