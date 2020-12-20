White (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Volume has been an issue for White of late, but with fellow running back Damien Harris (ankle) having been ruled out, White and Sony Michel should have added opportunities Week 15. While Michel should lead the way on early downs, White could garner enough change-of-pace work Sunday to merit attention in PPR formats.