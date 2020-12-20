White (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Volume has been an issue for White of late, but with fellow running back Damien Harris (ankle) having been ruled out, White and Sony Michel should have added opportunities Week 15. While Michel should lead the way on early downs, White could garner enough change-of-pace work Sunday to merit attention in PPR formats.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' James White: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' James White: Three carries in Week 14•
-
Patriots' James White: Unproductive in blowout win•
-
Patriots' James White: Scores both TDs in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' James White: Gets 11 touches with Burkhead hurt•