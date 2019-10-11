Patriots' James White: Significant receiving role in win

White rushed twice for minus-1 yard but secured all nine of his targets for 46 yards in the Patriots' 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday.

White saw plenty of opportunity in the passing game with Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) inactive and Josh Gordon (knee) exiting the contest early. The veteran running back has logged a combined 28 targets over the last three games, reconfirming his key role as an outlet option in the offense. He'll look to continue offering solid value in PPR formats when the Patriots face off with the Jets in Week 7 a week from Monday.