Patriots' James White: Six carries, six catches in Week 5
White rushed six times for 26 yards and caught six of nine targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Redskins.
White tied Julian Edelman for the team lead in targets, edging out Josh Gordon by one. The receiving specialist also set a new season high in carries, perhaps because third-stringer Rex Burkhead (foot) was unavailable to fill his usual change-of-pace role behind White and Sony Michel. With wide receiver Phillip Dorsett leaving this game due to a hamstring injury, the trio of White, Edelman and Gordon represent the clear-cut top options in New England's passing game heading into Thursday's game against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...