Patriots' James White: Six carries, six catches in Week 5

White rushed six times for 26 yards and caught six of nine targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Redskins.

White tied Julian Edelman for the team lead in targets, edging out Josh Gordon by one. The receiving specialist also set a new season high in carries, perhaps because third-stringer Rex Burkhead (foot) was unavailable to fill his usual change-of-pace role behind White and Sony Michel. With wide receiver Phillip Dorsett leaving this game due to a hamstring injury, the trio of White, Edelman and Gordon represent the clear-cut top options in New England's passing game heading into Thursday's game against the Giants.