Patriots' James White: Slated to miss Week 3

White is in line to miss Sunday's game against the Jets with his wife expecting to give birth to the couple's child, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report comes as a late surprise ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT kickoff after there was no indication heading into the weekend that White's availability for Week 3 was in any jeopardy. With the 27-year-old set to leave the team to spend time with his expanding family, Rex Burkhead should handle the majority of the passing-down work usually reserved for White. Rookie Damien Harris could also see an elevated snap count as the third option behind Burkhead and top rusher Sony Michel.