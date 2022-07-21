White (hip) will open training camp on the Patriots' active/PUP list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
White's placement on the list isn't much of a surprise, as he continues to bounce back from right hip surgery. The veteran change-of-pace back can return to practice at any time during training camp, but at this stage it isn't clear when White will be ready to work fully. In the meantime, returnee J.J. Taylor along with a pair of rookie draft choices, Pierre Strong (fourth round) and Kevin Harris (sixth round), are available to handle practice reps behind top early down-options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.