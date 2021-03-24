White has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

White will thus stick with the team that took him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, the 29-year-old has established himself as a reliable pass-catching option out of the Patriots' backfield. This past season, White recorded 35 carries for 121 yards and two TDs along with 49 catches on 62 targets for 375 yards and a receiving score over the course of 14 games. While those numbers weren't at the same level as the those he had logged previously, it's plausible that White could see an uptick in production in 2021, given the probability that New England's passing attack will improve due to offseason upgrades in personnel.