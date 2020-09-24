White (personal) remained absent from practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
White was away from the team for its second practice in a row while he spends time with his family following the tragic passing of his father. The Patriots haven't indicated when White may return to the team, so the running back could miss a second straight game Sunday against the Raiders.
