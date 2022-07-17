ESPN's Mike Reiss relays that White, who continues to bounce back from right hip surgery, was walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait after a recent community appearance.

The report adds that the running back is among the Patriots' players bouncing back from injuries scheduled to report to training camp next week. At that time, there should be added clarity with regard to how close White is to full strength, but it's likely he'll face initial limitations in practice. Assuming the 30-year-old avoids any setbacks, he'll look to reclaim his change-of-pace role in a New England backfield that also includes top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as returnee J.J. Taylor and a pair of rookie draft choices in Pierre Strong (fourth round) and Kevin Harris (sixth round).