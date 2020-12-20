White (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With fellow running back Damien Harris (ankle) inactive, White and Sony Michel figure to garner added opportunities versus Miami. Though we'd expect Michel to lead the way on early downs, White could see enough change-of-pace/passing-down work Sunday to merit lineup consideration in PPR formats.
