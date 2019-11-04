Patriots' James White: Suits up Sunday
White (toe) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
When White was added to the Patriots' Week 9 injury report on Friday it was a concern, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network subsequently noted that the running back's toe injury was viewed as a very minor issue. Assuming no in-game setbacks, White will continue to serve as the Patriots' primary change-of-pace back, a role that has limited him to 23 carries for 66 yards in seven games to date, but has also yielded a PPR-friendly 42 catches (on 52 targets) for 358 yards and a TD.
