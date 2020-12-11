White carried three times for 16 yards and caught one of his two targets for two yards in Thursday's 24-3 loss to the Rams.

Given his current volume in the Patriots' Cam Newton-led offense, White's once-stable PPR floor no longer can be relied on. The change-of-pace back's fantasy utility down the stretch will hinge on game flows and while it's possible he'll see more passing targets in the coming weeks, he profiles as a speculative lineup option these days.