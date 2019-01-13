Patriots' James White: Ties NFL record in win

White didn't receive a single carry in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round win over the Chargers, but he caught an NFL postseason record-tying 15 passes on 17 targets for 97 yards.

White tied a record held by a fellow receiving specialist out of the backfield -- Darren Sproles also caught 15 passes in a playoff game as a member of the Saints back in 2011. Like many of his teammates, White's no stranger to postseason success, and he's likely to make fantasy owners happy once again when the Patriots travel to Kansas City for the AFC Championship. His high volume through the air in a game which the Patriots led throughout is encouraging for White's chances of significantly contributing regardless of game flow.