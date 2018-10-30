Patriots' James White: Totals 94 yards while scoring in win
White rushed eight times for 15 yards and a touchdown and caught 10 of 13 targets for 79 yards in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.
White was anticipated to get more work on the ground in the wake of Sony Michel (knee) being ruled out, but it was actually wideout Cordarrelle Patterson who led the Pats with 10 carries. Nonetheless, White was the one who converted a one-yard touchdown rush to start the fourth quarter. That play gave White his eighth total score through eight games this season. With another 10 catches to boot, White has proven to be quite the weapon out of the backfield, and will look to keep his strong momentum going in Week 9 versus the Packers.
