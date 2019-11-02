Patriots' James White: Travels with team
White traveled with the team to Baltimore ahead of Sunday night's game against the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
White was given a questionable designation on the Patriots' final injury report, and his traveling to Baltimore is certainly cause for optimism. Still, more clarity on the situation should still come earlier Sunday. Rex Burkhead (foot) and Brandon Bolden would presumably be in line for White's typical change-of-pace role out of the backfield should White ultimately not suit up.
