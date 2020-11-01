White rushed twice for no gain and caught two of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo.
White isn't making much of an impact for a Patriots offense that's averaging only 12.3 points per game during the team's four-game losing streak. A Week 9 matchup with the winless Jets should help boost White's outlook, but he's still searching for his first touchdown of 2020 after scoring 12 in 2018 and six last year.
