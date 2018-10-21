Patriots' James White: Two short touchdown catches in Week 7

White rushed 11 times for 40 yards and hauled in eight of 10 targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.

White became the feature back after Sony Michel hurt his knee while fumbling the ball in the first half. Catching the ball out of the backfield is the strength of White's game, and he translated that ability into points with a five-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter and a two-yard score in the fourth. Kenjon Barner also got in on the fun with 10 carries for 36 yards, so White will likely work in tandem with either Barner or Michel against the Bills in Week 8.