White gained one yard on three receptions in Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.

White thrives when the Patriots are trying to overcome a deficit, which is something they didn't face all afternoon. In turn, Damien Harris and Sony Michel both registered double-digit carries, while White's usage was contained. Next week's game against the Rams figures to be a tight matchup between two tough defenses, and it could be tough to depend on White with Michel healthy and being trusted in the offense again.