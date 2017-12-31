Patriots' James White: Won't play Sunday
White (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
With Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) also out Sunday, Dion Lewis is in line to head the Patriots' Week 17 backfield, with versatile Brandon Bolden on hand to work in a complementary/backup role.
