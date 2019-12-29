Play

Collins (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Collins played through the shoulder injury in Week 16 after practicing as a limited participant, and appears to be heading for the same instance. With the 29-year-old officially healthy, he's expected to assume his usual starting role as a starting outside linebacker.

