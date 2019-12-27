Play

Collins (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Collins played through the shoulder injury Week 16 against the Bills and finished this week as a limited participant. The 29-year-old missed only a handful of snaps in that contest and appears primed for a similar role in the regular-season finale.

