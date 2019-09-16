Collins recorded five tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks, two defended passes and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Collins led the Patriots in tackles and was disruptive in getting after Miami's quarterbacks. His production came despite playing just 58 percent of New England's snaps on defense. The 29-year-old will work to keep up his momentum Week 3 versus the Jets.