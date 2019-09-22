Collins made seven tackles (five solo), two sacks and a pass breakup in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

Collins now leads the team with 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The veteran linebacker isn't even considered a starter on the Patriots' defense, making his early success that much more impressive. However, starter Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) was injured during Sunday's game, so Collins could be a top IDP pickup this week heading into next Sunday's contest versus the Bills.