Collins made four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Redskins.

Collins was able to recover the fumble he forced by sacking Colt McCoy, marking his fourth forced turnover in four games. The veteran has been explosive for the Patriots this season, and he'll continue starting at outside linebacker as a result. Collins will look to be similarly disruptive in Thursday night's matchup against the Giants, as Daniel Jones has been dropped nine times over three starts.