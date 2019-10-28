Patriots' Jamie Collins: Huge tackling day
Collins notched 13 tackles (12 solo) during Sunday's win over the Browns.
Collins played lights out against his former team, recording his highest single-game tackle count of the season. The versatile linebacker has proven an explosive player for the Patriots this season, and he'll look to keep his momentum up against the Ravens in Week 9.
