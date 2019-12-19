Play

Collins (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills.

Collins has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions due to a shoulder injury. It's certainly positive that he wasn't held out of practice entirely, but Shilique Calhoun will wait in the wings in case Collins is limited in any capacity or forced to miss time.

