Collins officially signed a contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Collins nonetheless appears under contract with the Patriots for at least the 2019 season. The 30-year-old is expected to be present for on-field work as soon as Thursday in preparation for a potentially heavy workload as an off-ball linebacker on a defense that is expected to be coordinated by Bill Belichick himself. Collins averaged over seven tackles per game in his prior three seasons with the Patriots from 2014 to 2016, a rate that would equate to over 116 tackles over 16 games.

