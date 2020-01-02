Play

Collins (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans.

Collins practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Thursday. The starting linebacker managed to play through his shoulder injury both Week 16 and Week 17, and he looks to be heading in the same direction for Saturday's wild-card game.

