Patriots' Jamie Collins: Racking up stops
Collins notched 10 tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.
Collins compiled his second-highest tackle total of the season during Week 12's win. He played 53 snaps (83 percent) on defense while drawing his usual start at linebacker. The versatile veteran will look to log another strong performance against the Texans in Week 13.
