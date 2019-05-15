Collins officially agreed to a contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Collins will rejoin the Patriots for at least the 2019 season. The 29-year-old is expected to be present for on-field work as soon as Thursday in preparation for what could be a heavy workload as an off-ball linebacker for a defense that coach Bill Belichick is expected to coordinate in 2019. Collins averaged over seven tackles per game in his prior three seasons with the Patriots from 2014 to 2016, which would prorate to 116 tackles over a 16-game slate.