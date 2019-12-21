Play

Collins (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Bills.

Collins managed to practice on a limited basis in consecutive days so it seemed likely the veteran would ultimately be able to play. He'll resume his role as a starting linebacker for the Patriots.

