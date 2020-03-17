Play

Collins agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old returned to New England in 2019 and had 81 tackles (58 solo), seven sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 16 games, and he's now set to rejoin his former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit. Collins played in all 16 regular-season games each of the past two seasons and had career highs in sacks, passes defensed and interceptions last year.

