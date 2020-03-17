Patriots' Jamie Collins: Signing with Detroit
Collins agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 29-year-old returned to New England in 2019 and had 81 tackles (58 solo), seven sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 16 games, and he's now set to rejoin his former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit. Collins played in all 16 regular-season games each of the past two seasons and had career highs in sacks, passes defensed and interceptions last year.
More News
-
Patriots' Jamie Collins: Good to go Saturday•
-
Patriots' Jamie Collins: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Patriots' Jamie Collins: All clear for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Jamie Collins: Continues nursing shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Jamie Collins: Sheds shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Jamie Collins: Officially questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...