Collins had four tackles (three solo), a sack and an interception in Sunday's win over the Bills.

The Patriots' defense wreaked havoc all afternoon in Buffalo as they recorded five sacks and four interceptions. Collins played all 83 snaps Sunday with Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) sidelined and has been a solid producer with 23 tackles (17 solo), 3.5 sacks and three interceptions through four games. Collins should remain a dependable IDP option as long as Hightower remains out.