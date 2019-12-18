Play

Collins (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Collins wasn't listed on Tuesday's injury report, so this is a new condition. It's a positive sign that he didn't miss practice entirely ahead of Saturday's crucial divisional showdown against the Bills. Shilique Calhoun is waiting in the wings in case Collins can't go.

