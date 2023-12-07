Hasty may be asked to appear in Thursday's matchup with the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official website reports.

Hasty was a healthy scratch in Week 13 against the Chargers after he signed with the team earlier in the week, but he could be asked to play versus Pittsburgh after Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) was officially ruled out for the contest Wednesday. Hasty appeared in three games with Jacksonville before the team let him go Nov. 11, failing to garner a carry while playing six offensive snaps.