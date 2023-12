Hasty (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Hasty appeared to have a chance to play with Rhamondre Stevenson out with an ankle injury, but instead he is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. The running back signed with New England in Week 13 after being let go by the Jaguars on Nov. 11. The fourth-year pro did not carry the ball on six offensive snaps with Jacksonville.