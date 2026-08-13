Patriots' JaMycal Hasty: Inks deal with New England

Hasty and the Patriots agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hasty will return to the Patriots after spending the 2025 campaign on the Dolphins' practice squad following his release by New England last August. The running back appeared in 15 regular-season contests with the Patriots in 2024, compiling 69 yards on 20 carries while also reeling in 10 of 12 targets for 59 yards and a score. Hasty was also utilized on special teams, registering 238 kickoff-return yards, and his best path towards making New England's initial 53-man roster in 2026 is as a special-teams asset.