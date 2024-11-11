Hasty carried six times for 20 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.
While working in a change-of-pace role Sunday, Hasty recorded 12 of a possible 64 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. In a backfield that also includes top option Rhamondre Stevenson (45 snaps, 20 carries) and Antonio Gibson (seven snaps, five carries), Hasty carries limited fantasy lineup upside as long as Stevenson remains available.
