Patriots' JaMycal Hasty: Signs with New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots signed Hasty on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hasty spent last season in New England, appearing in 15 regular-season contests. He rushed 20 times for 69 scoreless yards, averaging a subpar 3.5 yards per carry. Hasty will try to push Antonio Gibson, Lan Larison and Terrell Jennings for a job behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.
