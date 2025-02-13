Jackson (knee) signed with the Patriots on Wednsday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jackson signed with the Patriots in early June after being cut by the Falcons. The undrafted wide receiver out of Rutgers impressed New England's coaching staff during training camp, but his aspirations of making the 53-man roster were cut short after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the Patriots' second preseason game. Jackson spent the entire season on New England's injured reserve, but the 25-year-old will be brought back into the fold for the 2025 campaign, and he will compete for a spot on the active roster once he's fully healthy.