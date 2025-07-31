Patriots' Jaquelin Roy: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
After being placed on the injured reserve and ruled out for the season last December, Roy has made his first appearance back on the field. The 2023 fifth-round pick was a limited participant during OTAs in the spring as he aims for a rotational role on the defensive line. In six games last season, he recorded 17 tackles and three tackles for loss.