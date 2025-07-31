Roy (foot), who was limited in OTAs, has been working in full during training camp, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Roy was placed on injured reserve and ruled out for the season due to a foot injury last December, but the 2023 fifth-rounder has since moved past the issue. The LSU product is thus aiming to secure a rotational role on the Patriots defensive line ahead of the upcoming campaign. In six games last season, he recorded 17 tackles, including three tackles for loss.