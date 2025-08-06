The Patriots placed Roy (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Roy dealt with a foot injury at the end of the 2024 season and was limited by the issue earlier in the offseason program. It's unclear if the new injury is related to that previous issue. Roy appeared in six regular-season contests for New England last season, making one start. He finished the campaign with 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks. Roy will spend 2025 on injured reserve unless he's cut with an injury settlement at a later date.