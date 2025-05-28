Roy (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's voluntary OTAs, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Roy was placed on injured reserve in December of 2024 due to a foot injury, but it now appears he's nearly past the issue. The third-year pro appeared in just six games for the Patriots last season, logging 17 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across 135 defensive snaps. Once the LSU product returns to full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Patriots' top reserve defensive linemen in 2025.