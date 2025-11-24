Wilson is considered week-to-week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Typically, these high-ankle sprains require 4-to-6 weeks of recovery, but the hope is that Wilson's timeline falls on the shorter end. He's still expected miss the Week 13 matchup against the Giants. With both Wilson and Will Campbell (knee) likely sidelined, the Patriots may be without both starters on the left side of their offensive line.