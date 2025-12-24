Wilson (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wilson entered the league's concussion protocol following the Patriots' Week 16 victory over the Ravens. Even if he were to return to practice over the next two days, the rookie third-rounder would be prohibited from playing against the Jets on Sunday unless an independent neurologist clears him from the league's protocol. Ben Brown and Caedan Wallace would be the top candidates to start at left guard if Wilson were to miss time.