Patriots' Jared Wilson: Limited Wednesday
Wilson (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Wilson hasn't played since Week 16 against the Ravens and appears to still be in the concussion protocol. Ben Brown has been starting at left guard in the third-round rookie Wilson's absence.
