Patriots' Jared Wilson: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ankle) was a full participant in New England's practice Wednesday.
Wilson is healthy again after having sat out the team's Week 13 win over the Giants due to a high-ankle sprain. The rookie third-round pick should return to his role as the team's starting left guard in Sunday's matchup versus Buffalo.
