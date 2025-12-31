Wilson (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Wilson has not yet progressed enough through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to resume practicing in even a limited fashion. The rookie third-round pick entered the concussion protocol due to a hit suffered Week 16, and he subsequently sat out New England's blowout win over the Jets in Week 17. He'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol in order to be eligible for Sunday's regular-season finale against Miami.